Russian planes arrive in Iran to assist containing fire

Three Russian aircraft — two heavy water-bombing planes and one crisis command aircraft — have arrived at Bandar Abbas to join firefighting efforts.

According to a Mehr News Agency correspondent, the planes landed minutes ago at Bandar Abbas International Airport as part of international cooperation to help tackle the massive fire at Shahid Rajaee Port.

Immediately after landing, the planes were stationed and prepared to conduct aerial firefighting operations. It is expected that airborne firefighting efforts will resume within the next few hours to speed up containment and prevent the fire from spreading further.

Eyewitnesses and teams present at the scene report a significant decrease in the intensity of the fire compared to the early hours of the incident, along with a noticeable reduction in smoke levels — a sign of progress thanks to the relentless efforts of firefighters.

However, experts warn that, given the scale of the affected area, complete extinguishment may still take time. It is hoped that with the arrival of the Russian aircraft and the continued round-the-clock efforts of firefighters, the blaze at Shahid Rajaee Port will be fully contained today.

On Saturday, a powerful blast rocked the port of Shahid Rajaee in Hormozgan Province after a fuel tanker exploded for reasons still under investigation.

The tragic incident has so far claimed at least 40 lives and injured more than 900 people.

