Death toll from south Iran explosion rises

The Director General of Hormozgan Province's Crisis Management said on Monday that 46 people have lost their lives following the explosion that rocked the Shahid Rajaee Port on Saturday.

According to him, 1,072 of the injured in the incident have been discharged after receiving medical care, and 138 are still hospitalized.

On Saturday, a powerful blast rocked the port of Shahid Rajaee in Hormozgan Province after a fuel tanker exploded for reasons still under investigation.

Iranian officials, emergency services, health departments, and crisis management teams are trying to ensure that victims and their families receive the necessary care and that potentially affected facilities are secured and rehabilitated.

Authorities have further reassured the public that an in-depth investigation is underway to establish the cause of the explosion and prevent its recurrence.

