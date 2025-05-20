Investigations on causes of Shahid Rejaee port fire go on

Iran's First Vice President arrived in Bandar Abbas on Tuesday and visited the home of one of the injured and the family of two of the victims of the Shahid Rajaee Port explosion and fire, where he sat down with the the families to list to their remarks.

In the meeting expressed his condolences and wished for a speedy recovery to the injured.

He further expressed appreciation all those rescue and personnel who played a part in extinguishing the fire, stressing the need to make up to the victims for the losses.

He stressed that the probe into the possible causes of the tragic incident goes on, promising to bring to justice and prosecute the perpetrators who could have played a role in the incident.

A powerful blast rocked the port of Shahid Rajaee in Hormozgan Province on on April 26 after a fuel tanker detonated for reasons still under investigation.

Hormozgan Province Crisis Director said later that the death toll from the incident increased 70.

