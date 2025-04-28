  1. Politics
Apr 28, 2025, 9:04 AM

Lukashenko sends message of condolences to Iran's president

Lukashenko sends message of condolences to Iran's president

TEHRAN, Apr. 28 (MNA) – Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent a letter of condolence to his Iranian counterpart over the dreadful explosion in Bandar Abbas.

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent a letter of condolence to the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian, over the explosion in the port of Shahid-Rajaee in southern Iran that resulted in human casualties, BelTA reported, citing the press service of the Belarusian leader. 

The head of state noted that it was with deep sorrow that Belarus learned this news.

Aleksandr Lukashenko expressed condolences to the bereaved families and relatives, conveyed his wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured, and offered words of support to all those affected by the tragedy.

MP/

News ID 231136

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News