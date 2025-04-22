Iran FM speech at Washington nuclear conference cancelled

In a statement on Monday, the New York-based mission announced that the Carnegie Endowment has canceled Araghchi’s address at its 2025 Nuclear Policy Conference.

The mission said the cancellation came after the conference organizers decided to change the format of the speech to a debate.

The mission added that the full text of the now-canceled speech would be released to the news media.

Some reports suggested that Carnegie canceled the speech due to “orchestrated pressure” from the Israeli lobby in Washington.

