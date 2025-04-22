  1. Politics
Iran FM speech at Washington nuclear conference cancelled

TEHRAN, Apr. 22 (MNA) – Iran’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations has confirmed the cancellation of a keynote speech by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi at a nuclear policy conference in Washington.

In a statement on Monday, the New York-based mission announced that the Carnegie Endowment has canceled Araghchi’s address at its 2025 Nuclear Policy Conference.

The mission said the cancellation came after the conference organizers decided to change the format of the speech to a debate.

The mission added that the full text of the now-canceled speech would be released to the news media.

Some reports suggested that Carnegie canceled the speech due to “orchestrated pressure” from the Israeli lobby in Washington.

