Iran confirms IAEA chief Grossi's visit to Tehran

The principle of the trip has been agreed upon, and currently, the Islamic Republic of Iran's mission in Vienna is following up on the details of the agenda, meetings, and other points related to Grossi's trip.

Earlier, a source with knowledge of the issue told Axios that the director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, is expected to visit Tehran this week ahead of the second round of talks between Tehran and Washington.

Grossi is expected to discuss the IAEA's monitoring and verification activities in Iran's nuclear facilities, the sources said.

On April 7, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei emphasized that this engagement is part of Iran’s regular cooperation with the IAEA, particularly regarding a few outstanding safeguards-related issues. He also stressed that Iran expects the IAEA to fulfill its legal obligations, especially in the face of continued threats against Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities by the US and the Israeli regime.

“The IAEA is obligated under Resolution 533 and other international legal frameworks to take a clear stance and condemn such threats,” Baghaei noted, adding that these topics will be addressed during Grossi’s visit to Tehran.

