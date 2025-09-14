The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) was established to promote the peaceful use of nuclear energy and to ensure that nuclear technology is not diverted for weapons purposes. This mandate requires impartiality, technical objectivity, and a commitment to the principles of the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), which grants states an “inalienable right” to develop nuclear energy for peaceful purposes. However, under the leadership of its Director General, Rafael Grossi, the agency has dangerously strayed from this founding mission.

Rather than acting as a neutral arbiter, Grossi has transformed the IAEA into a political tool for Western powers, particularly the United States and Israel, systematically weaponizing its oversight role to perpetuate a narrative of suspicion and illegitimacy around Iran’s entirely peaceful nuclear program.

His tenure has been marked by a pattern of unprofessionalism, double standards, and the promotion of unverified allegations, which collectively serve to destabilize diplomatic efforts and justify an ongoing regime of brutal economic warfare against the Iranian people.

The foundation of Grossi’s destructive approach is his blatant disregard for the principle of confidentiality that is supposed to govern the IAEA’s dealings with member states.

Instead of handling sensitive information through proper diplomatic and technical channels, Grossi has repeatedly taken to international media platforms to publicly amplify baseless accusations against Iran.

This media-centric strategy is a deliberate political maneuver designed to try Iran in the court of public opinion precisely because the allegations cannot be substantiated in a factual, technical forum.

This unprofessional conduct is most egregiously displayed in Grossi’s handling of so-called “safeguards issues” related to undeclared locations.

The IAEA, under his direction, has relied overwhelmingly on unverified intelligence provided by the Zionist regime of Israel—a regime that is not even a signatory to the NPT and maintains a clandestine nuclear weapons arsenal itself.

The irony and hypocrisy are staggering. Grossi treats fabricated documents and aerial photos supplied by a known bad actor with malicious intent as credible evidence, while dismissing Iran’s extensive cooperation and provision of technical explanations as insufficient.

Furthermore, Grossi’s actions reveal a glaring and politically motivated double standard.

While he orchestrates an unprecedented campaign of pressure against Iran’s monitored and inspected program, he remains conspicuously silent on the real nuclear threats in the region. The Israeli regime’s nuclear weapons program, which has been subject to zero IAEA inspection or oversight, continues unchecked without a single comment of concern from the Director General. This selective outrage exposes the IAEA’s politicization under his leadership. It is not about non-proliferation; it is about targeting specific nations disfavored by the United States and its allies. This dual approach destroys the IAEA’s credibility and reveals it to be an instrument of power rather than a guardian of principle.

The consequences of Rafael Grossi’s destructive role extend far beyond bureaucratic disputes. His actions have direct and severe humanitarian impacts. The economic sanctions that are justified and extended through the climate of suspicion he cultivates are a form of collective punishment. They deprive the Iranian people of medicine and essential technologies, causing immense suffering. By providing the political ammunition needed to maintain this brutal sanctions regime, Grossi is complicit in this economic warfare. He bears responsibility for the hardship endured by ordinary Iranians who are denied their basic rights and the benefits of peaceful nuclear technology due to the politically motivated actions of an international body that has lost its way.

Under the guise of impartial oversight, Grossi has abandoned the technical mandate of the IAEA in favor of a politicized agenda dictated by the United States and the Israeli regime.

This assessment is directly echoed by the Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), Mohammad Eslami, who has stated that "Grossi’s destructive role regarding Iran will be recorded in history."

His biased reporting, unreasonable demands, and willful misrepresentation of Iran's full cooperation created a false pretext for aggression by the Zionist regime on June 13, 2025.

Tehran and Washington were involved in indirect nuclear negotiations mediated by Oman when Israel launched large-scale aggression against Iran in mid-June. Washington also joined the Israeli war of aggression and bombed three of Iran’s main nuclear facilities on the pretext of preventing Iran from what it claimed to be developing nuclear weapons.

Iranian intelligence documents purportedly reveal close cooperation between Israel and Grossi against Iran's nuclear program. According to Iran's al-Alam TV, the documents suggest Grossi followed Israeli directives, raising concerns about the IAEA's neutrality. The documents conclude that Grossi's actions were a key factor in preparing the international ground for the unlawful and devastating military strikes against Iranian nuclear facilities.

The IAEA is entrusted with promoting the peaceful use of nuclear energy and verifying the absence of weapons proliferation. Iran, as a signatory to the NPT, has consistently maintained that its nuclear program is exclusively for peaceful purposes. However, as AEOI Head Mohammad Eslami has confirmed, Grossi has "failed to carry out his duties regarding Iran’s peaceful nuclear program." He has acted not as an impartial technical director but as a political agent for Western powers, transforming the Agency into a tool for pressure and intelligence gathering against a member state in good standing. Despite Iran's cooperation, Grossi consistently issued statements focusing on alleged issues based on fabricated intelligence from the Israeli Mossad.

By continuously highlighting the unverifiable claims of Grossi in his messages on X, formerly Twitter, Grossi knowingly created a perpetual cloud of suspicion around Iran's program, irrespective of its actual compliance.

Grossi repeatedly demanded access to sensitive sites based on intelligence from adversaries, not on the IAEA's own evidence. This violation of Iran's sovereign rights was compounded by a strategy of deliberate procrastination.

As Eslami noted, "His procrastination paved the way for the Israeli regime to advance its illegal objectives." This delay tactic prevented the resolution of issues and maintained a constant state of crisis that benefited Iran's adversaries.

In the weeks leading to the Israeli attacks on Iran, his rhetoric escalated. These statements, built on a foundation of Mossad intelligence, were weaponized by officials in Washington and Tel Aviv to argue that diplomacy had failed. He provided the essential diplomatic cover for the unprovoked act of aggression launched by Israel on June 13, which targeted nuclear and civilian infrastructures, killed hundreds of military officials and civilians, and affected entire population centers. The military strikes by the Israeli regime were not conducted in a vacuum. They required a manufactured justification, which Grossi’s IAEA provided. He abdicated his responsibility to be an impartial arbiter and instead became a central figure in a coordinated campaign of maximum pressure.

As stated by Iran's nuclear chief, "Grossi’s destructive role regarding Iran will be recorded in history." His actions provided the essential groundwork for a brutal act of aggression. Therefore, Grossi bears significant responsibility for helping to create the conditions that led to the devastating attacks on Iran's peaceful nuclear infrastructure. His tenure represents a dark chapter in the history of the IAEA, one that has irrevocably damaged the Agency's credibility and exposed it as a tool of geopolitical coercion.

The tenure of Rafael Grossi as Director General of the IAEA represents a profound betrayal of the agency's mission and a dark chapter in the history of nuclear diplomacy.

The future of nuclear verification and the promotion of peaceful nuclear energy depend on an agency that serves the world, not the narrow interests of a few. Until then, under Grossi’s leadership, it remains not a solution, but a central part of the problem.

Reported by Tohid Mahmoudpour