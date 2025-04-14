Iran's FM to discuss talks with US in Moscow visit

Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman, Esmaeil Baghaei, made the announcement at his weekly press conference on Monday morning.

Saying that Araghchi's visit to Moscow was planned before, Baghaei added that the foreign minister will also consult with Russians regarding its talks with Washington.

"Araghchi will make a pre-planned trip to Moscow later this week, and will use this opportunity to discuss the latest developments related to the Muscat talks," he said.

Iranian and American delegations held the first round of talks in Oman on Saturday, with Oman's foreign minister acting as mediator.

Saturday's exchanges between Teharn and Washington were indirect and mediated by Oman, as Iran had wanted, rather than face-to-face, as Trump had demanded. Each delegation had its separate room and exchanged messages via Oman's foreign minister.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said his delegation had a brief encounter with its US counterpart headed by Witkoff after they exited the talks.

"After the end of more than 2-1/2 hours of indirect talks, the heads of the Iranian and American delegations spoke for a few minutes in the presence of the Omani foreign minister as they left the talks. It (the encounter) was based on our political etiquette," Araghchi said.

Araghchi said the talks took place in a "productive, calm and positive atmosphere".

"Both sides have agreed to continue the talks ... probably next Saturday," Araghchi added. "Iran and the US side want an agreement in the short term. We do not want talks for (the sake of) talks."

Commenting on the negotiations, American officials also confirmed that the talks were constructive, with US President Donald Trump saying that the talks with Iran are going okay.

MP/