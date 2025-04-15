Iran explains why Oman was chosen for venue of talks with US

Baghaei on Tuesday responded to a question regarding the change in the venue of the upcoming indirect talks, despite previous official announcements that the talks would take place somewhere other than Oman.

“This change was due to support and coordination-related matters,” the senior Iranian diplomat said.

In recent days, several media outlets and officials in European and regional countries reported that the second round of indirect negotiations between Iran and the United States would be held in Rome, Italy.

Earlier, Baghaei announced that the second round of indirect negotiations between Tehran and Washington would take place in Muscat, Oman, on Saturday, April 19, following recent consultations.

Rejecting recent speculations about a change in venue, Esmaeil Baghaei clarified that, after diplomatic consultations, it was agreed that Oman will remain the host of the upcoming round of indirect talks between Iran and the United States.

He emphasized that the second round of negotiations is set for Saturday, April 19 (corresponding to Farvardin 30 on the Iranian calendar), and will once again be facilitated by the Omani Foreign Ministry.

During the first round of talks, also held in Muscat, the Omani Foreign Ministry played a key mediating role, relaying messages between the Iranian and American delegations.

