  1. Politics
Apr 15, 2025, 7:28 AM

Iran, Saudi foreign ministers discuss ties, region

Iran, Saudi foreign ministers discuss ties, region

TEHRAN, Apr. 15 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Saudi counterpart, Faisal bin Farhan, exchanged views on bilateral relations and the latest regional and international developments in a phone conversation.

Araghchi and bin Farhan held a telephone conversation on Monday night to consult on bilateral ties as well as regional and international developments.

During the call, Iran’s top diplomat elaborated on the Islamic Republic’s stance regarding recent regional and global events and briefed the Saudi foreign minister on the course of the recent indirect talks between Iran and the United States in Muscat.

For his part, the Saudi foreign minister thanked his Iranian counterpart for the update and welcomed the ongoing diplomatic process, expressing hope that the talks would yield favorable outcomes for Iran and the broader region.

MP/6435203

News ID 230584

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News