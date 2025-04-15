Iran, Saudi foreign ministers discuss ties, region

Araghchi and bin Farhan held a telephone conversation on Monday night to consult on bilateral ties as well as regional and international developments.

During the call, Iran’s top diplomat elaborated on the Islamic Republic’s stance regarding recent regional and global events and briefed the Saudi foreign minister on the course of the recent indirect talks between Iran and the United States in Muscat.

For his part, the Saudi foreign minister thanked his Iranian counterpart for the update and welcomed the ongoing diplomatic process, expressing hope that the talks would yield favorable outcomes for Iran and the broader region.

