Ulyanov consults with IAEA chief over Iran’s nuclear program

In a post on his X account, Ulyanov wrote, “Met today with the #IAEA Director General Mr. Rafael Mariano Grossi. In particular, we discussed the forthcoming contacts between the Agency and #Iran.”

Earlier on Tuesday, the Iranian and Russian permanent representatives to Vienna agreed to continue the traditional close cooperation between diplomatic missions.

"Met today with the new Permanent Representative of #Iran to international organizations in Vienna H.E. Mr. Reza NAJAFI," Russian Permanent Representative to the Vienna-based international organizations Mikhail Ulyanov said on his X account.

"We agreed to continue traditional close cooperation between our diplomatic missions,"

Ulyanov also reacted positively to IAEA chiefs on his X who wrote, "Timely to welcome Iran’s Ambassador Reza Najafi to @IAEAorg for the presentation of his credentials, ahead of my travel to Tehran 🇮🇷 later this week. Continued engagement and cooperation with the Agency is essential at a time when diplomatic solutions are urgently needed."

MA/6436207