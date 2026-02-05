Car explosion near Haifa leaves 3 killed, injured

According to a report by Sky News, a car exploded in the city of Kiryat Yam, located near Haifa in the occupied territories, causing casualties among Israeli settlers.

Hospital officials in the occupied territories confirmed that one Israeli was killed in the blast, while two others sustained severe injuries and are currently in critical condition.

Authorities have not yet released further details regarding the cause or nature of the explosion, and investigations are reportedly ongoing.

MNA/6740131