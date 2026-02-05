  1. World
Feb 5, 2026, 10:02 AM

Car explosion near Haifa leaves 3 killed, injured

TEHRAN, Feb. 05 (MNA) – A car explosion near Haifa in the occupied territories has resulted in one fatality and two critical injuries, according to initial media reports.

According to a report by Sky News, a car exploded in the city of Kiryat Yam, located near Haifa in the occupied territories, causing casualties among Israeli settlers.

Hospital officials in the occupied territories confirmed that one Israeli was killed in the blast, while two others sustained severe injuries and are currently in critical condition.

Authorities have not yet released further details regarding the cause or nature of the explosion, and investigations are reportedly ongoing.

