Iran into 2026 AFC Futsal Asian Cup final

The Central Asian side - who will be playing in the final for the 16th time - will meet either Japan or Indonesia on Saturday in their bid for a 14th title.

An even start saw the sides trading attempts, Iraq going close through Mustafa Ihsan and Harith Saad with Iran responding through Mohammadihossein Derakhshani’s header which bounced off the crossbar.

Ihsan then used his physical strength to turn Salar Aghapour in the sixth minute but saw his effort blocked by Bagher Mohammadi.

Iraq gained the advantage in the 10th minute, opening the scoring through Salim Kadhim who robbed Saeid Ahmad Abbasi of possession on the halfway line before surging forward to find the bottom corner, the-afc.com reported.

The lead, however, only lasted a minute with Ahmad Abbasi redeeming himself with a perfect reverse pass to Derakhshani, who swept home from close range with Iraq custodian Ibrahim Ahmed rooted.

Iraq restored their advantage in the 13th minute after Ghaith Riyadh’s free-kick found Kahdim, who had his initial effort blocked by Mohammadi but stuck out his leg while still on the ground to flick home the rebound.

Iran, yet to trail at half-time in the tournament, ensured they kept the run going as they equalized through a stunning Behrooz Azimi strike from range three minutes from the break.

There were chances at both ends after the interval with Kadhim slicing an effort wide before attempts from Azimi, Aghapour and Amirhossein Gholami failed to beat Ahmed.

Ahmed then did well to tip away Medhi Mehdikhani’s shot in the 26th minute but conceded from the ensuing corner as Hossein Tayebi arrived first to the ball to flick past the Iraq custodian.

Iraq were denied the equalizer in the 30th minute when Derakhshani came to the rescue of Iran, blocking on the goal line to stop Kadhim’s strike after Mohammadi had been caught out of position.

Iran spurned an opportunity to widen the gap four minutes later after they were awarded a penalty for Tareq Zeyad’s foul on Mahdi Karimi but Tayebi’s shot was foiled by Ahmed.

Aghapour, however, struck in the 40th minute end Iraq's hopes and seal Iran’s place in Saturday’s final.

MNA/TT