Iran has easy access to US bases in region

Speaking on the integration of 1,000 strategic drones into the operational structure of Iran’s four military branches, Brigadier General Mohammad Akraminia, spokesperson for the Iranian Army, said the move reflects the armed forces’ full readiness to defend the country.

He stressed that Iran has repeatedly declared its preparedness to respond to any option or scenario chosen by its adversaries, including war.

“In addition to drones, other defensive systems have been upgraded and are fully operational,” Akraminia said, adding that Iran’s armed forces are ready for both diplomacy and conflict. He noted that US leadership must decide between compromise and war, while Iran’s military preparedness covers both possibilities.

Addressing potential US actions, the army spokesperson warned that any conflict would expand across the entire region, including US military bases from the occupied territories to the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.

“We have easy access to US bases, and this increases their vulnerability,” he said, reiterating that Iran remains fully prepared to defend its sovereignty.

MNA/SNN1365738