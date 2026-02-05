23 killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza Strip

The sources told Al Jazeera several children were among the casualties, including an 11-year-old girl.

At least 14 people were killed in Israeli shelling on the Tuffah and Zeitoun neighbourhoods of Gaza City. Another four were reported dead in an attack on tents sheltering displaced people in the Qizan Abu Rashwan area, south of Khan Younis, in southern Gaza.

An additional two people were killed by Israeli air attacks on the al-Mawasi coastal tent camp. The Palestine Red Crescent Society said one of the victims was first responder Hussein Hasan Hussein al-Sumairy.

Reporting from Khan Younis, Al Jazeera’s correspondent said a number of residential homes in Gaza City “have been squarely targeted without any prior warning”.

He said the attacks, occurring despite a United States-brokered “ceasefire” supposedly being in place, have left Palestinians in Gaza “without any sense of respite”.

“There has been a surge in Israel’s military activities across Gaza in the past few hours,” he said. “We can hear the … sound of Israeli drones hovering overhead, giving a sign of further potential attacks that might take place.”

MNA