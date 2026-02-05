Russian cosmonauts completed 176 spacewalks

"Russian cosmonauts have completed 176 spacewalks. Of these, 171 were made in Russian spacesuits. A total of 75 spacewalks were conducted on the International Space Station (ISS) under the Russian program," the statement said, TASS reported.

The state corporation noted that a total of 491 spacewalks have been conducted worldwide. The extravehicular activity participants included representatives from 12 countries: Russia/USSR, the United States, France, Germany, Japan, Switzerland, Canada, Sweden, China, Italy, the UK, and the UAE.

Russian cosmonauts Sergey Kud-Sverchkov and Sergey Mikayev will perform two spacewalks during their current mission to the ISS in April and June.

MNA