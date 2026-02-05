  1. Technology
Feb 5, 2026, 1:30 PM

Russian cosmonauts completed 176 spacewalks

Russian cosmonauts completed 176 spacewalks

TEHRAN, Feb. 05 (MNA) – Russian cosmonauts have completed 176 spacewalks, 75 of which were carried out as part of the Russian ISS program, the Roscosmos State Space Corporation reported on Telegram.

"Russian cosmonauts have completed 176 spacewalks. Of these, 171 were made in Russian spacesuits. A total of 75 spacewalks were conducted on the International Space Station (ISS) under the Russian program," the statement said, TASS reported.

The state corporation noted that a total of 491 spacewalks have been conducted worldwide. The extravehicular activity participants included representatives from 12 countries: Russia/USSR, the United States, France, Germany, Japan, Switzerland, Canada, Sweden, China, Italy, the UK, and the UAE.

Russian cosmonauts Sergey Kud-Sverchkov and Sergey Mikayev will perform two spacewalks during their current mission to the ISS in April and June.

MNA

News ID 241421

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News