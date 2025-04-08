Trump claims US, Iran holding direct talks

"We're having direct talks with Iran, and they've started. It'll go on Saturday. We have a very big meeting, and we'll see what can happen," he told reporters during a meeting with visiting Israeli regime's premier Benjamin Netanyahu, adding that a meeting at the nearly highest level will be held on Saturday.

"And I think everybody agrees that doing a deal would be preferable to doing the obvious," he said, TASS reported.

"And the obvious is not something that I want to be involved with, or frankly, that Israel wants to be involved with if they can avoid it," he claimed. "So we're going to see if we can avoid it, but it's getting to be very dangerous territory, and hopefully those talks will be successful. And I think it would be in Iran's best interests if they are successful, we hope, we hope that's going to happen."

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced that Tehran and Washington will engage in high-level indirect negotiations in Oman this Saturday, calling it both "an opportunity and a test" for the US.

"It is as much an opportunity as it is a test. The ball is in America's court," he declared.

