Iran ready to tackle any foreign threats: Velayati

In a message to Secretary General of Hezbollah Sheikh Naim Qassem to extend condolences on the demise of father Martyr Hassan Nasrallah, the advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Velayati said that "The Islamic Republic of Iran, as the main pillar of the resistance, is fully prepared to stand against any threat or foreign enemy, especially the United States and the Zionist regime.

He also noted that the Islamic Republic of Iran has no intention of attacking other countries, while it considers the final victory to be belonging to the Resistance Front.

Referring to the deep historical, ideological and civilizational bonds between Iran and Lebanon, Velayati described Hezbollah's role as decisive in maintaining Lebanon's security and stability and confronting the Zionist regime's aggression, adding that the Islamic resistance is a fortress against threats against the nations of the region.

At the end of his message of condolence, Veleyati, who is also the Secretary General of the World Assembly of Islamic Awakening based in Tehran, emphasized the continued support of the Islamic Republic of Iran for the oppressed nations of the region, noting that the Resistance Front's steadfastness and solidarity will force the enemies to change their calculations and determine the future of the region.

