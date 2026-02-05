Russia not indifferent to Iran-related developments

The situation between Iran and the US is explosive, Russia is not imposing itself as a mediator, but it is not indifferent to the situation in the Middle East," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with RT.

"Right now, we are not imposing ourselves as mediators to Iran, Israel, or the United States. In our contacts with them, we are simply discussing the situation. Iran is our close partner and neighbor. We are not indifferent to how the situation develops. Especially since it is explosive not only for Iran itself, but also for the entire Middle East," the top diplomat pointed out.

"There are too many time bombs waiting to be triggered by a clumsy foot. The Iranians and Israelis know that we are ready to help implement any agreements, should they be reached," Lavrov added.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Wednesday night that the Iran-US talks on the nuclear issue are scheduled for Friday in Muscat, Oman.

Five rounds of US-Iran nuclear talks ended without result in 2025 due to the start of Israel's military aggression against Tehran and US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

MNA