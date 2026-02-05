Attacking Iran to have dangerous consequences for region

"We hope that the United States and its allies will resort to wisdom and behave more constructively. Any military solutions are unacceptable, dangerous and may trigger regional consequences," he told Russian journalists.

Nebenzya recalled that "at the beginning of this year, the campaign to 'denigrate' Iran continued with renewed vigor and insinuations about protests in the country were employed."

"On January 15, at the request of the United States, a Security Council meeting was organized and Western delegations’ statements predictably boiled down solely to accusations against Tehran," Nebenzya said.

"However, we [Russia] and a number of other constructive colleagues within the Council returned the discussion to its immediate mandate and pointed out where the real threats to international peace and security come from, from blatant threats to use force against Iran and interference in its internal affairs," he added.

MNA