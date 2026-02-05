Pezeshkian calls for expanded cooperation with Sri Lanka

In a congratulatory message addressed to Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, President Pezeshkian extended his greetings to the government and people of Sri Lanka on the occasion of the country’s Independence Day.

The Iranian president expressed hope that, through the shared will of officials from both nations, bilateral relations and cooperation across areas of mutual interest would continue to expand in a manner that serves the interests of both peoples.

Pezeshkian also wished President Dissanayake good health and success, and prayed for prosperity and well-being for the people of Sri Lanka.

MNA