Who are representatives of Iran and US in Oman talks?

Indirect negotiations between Iran and the United States are set to begin on Saturday in Oman.

Early on Tuesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced that Tehran and Washington would engage in high-level indirect negotiations in Oman on Saturday, calling it both "an opportunity and a test" for the US.

According to unconfirmed reports released by Nournews on Tuesday, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and United States Special Envoy to the Middle East Steven Witkoff will be the lead negotiators.

The talks will be conducted indirectly, with Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi acting as the mediator, the media outlet has reported.

On Monday, rejecting speculation about the names of possible negotiators, Araghchi emphasized that any future negotiation process will be fully led and managed by the Foreign Ministry.

MP/