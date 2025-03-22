  1. Politics
Mar 22, 2025

Iran, Nicaragua FMs discuss relations, intl. developments

TEHRAN, Mar. 22 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held a telephone conversation with his Nicaraguan counterpart Valdrack Jaentschke late on Friday to discuss bilateral relations and regional and international developments.

During the phone call, the two foreign ministers discussed bilateral ties, recent international developments and issues of the mutual interest.

Araghchi pointed out that Iran attaches great importance to the development of its relations with the Latin American countries including Nicaragua and emphasized the need for pursuing the implementation of agreements previously inked between Tehran and Managua.

He also pointed to the existing challenges against peace and rule of law at the international level, as well as the instrumental use of concepts such as human rights to exert pressure on developing countries, emphasizing the need for greater cooperation and synergy among like-minded countries to confront these challenges.

The foreign minister of Nicaragua, for his part, stated that the government of Nicaragua is determined to strengthen its relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran in all bilateral and multilateral fields.

Valdrack Jaentschke noted the importance of greater cooperation among South American countries to overcome challenges facing ahead.

