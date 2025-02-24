Iran, Lebanon parl. speakers laud Hezbollah's important role

Speaker of the Iranian Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament Nabih Berri held talks in Beirut on Sunday evening.

In this meeting, Ghalibaf pointed to the magnificent funeral ceremony for the martyrs of the resistance and the unparalleled people's turnout to the ceremony in Beirut earlier on Sunday, saying that, "I am happy to meet you again and congratulate you for your effective actions in stabilizing Lebanon, holding elections, and supporting the Resistance Front."

The speaker of the Iranian parliament added that "We in the Islamic Republic declare our support and endorsement of the consensus that has occurred in Lebanon and also your decisions."

Referring to his meeting with the President of Lebanon on Sunday morning, Ghalibaf said that, "Today, in my meeting with the President, I mentioned this issue that we consider Hezbollah to be part of Lebanon’s national security and power."

He added that "The Lebanese government’s decision to suspend flights between Iran and Beirut was made under pressure from the United States, and this issue must be resolved. The Americans have plans for us, Syria, and the Middle East. The Zionist regime has also not stopped its crimes, and now they have not evacuated five outposts in Lebanon and are continuing their shelling [of Lebanese areas]."

"The US and the Zionist regime are spreading insecurity," the Iranian speaker said, warning against the spillover of extremist groups in Syria to Lebanon from the other side of the border.

"The resistance is for the security of Lebanon, and this popular organization has proven that it is working for the security of its country, and this issue has been proven in their fight against ISIL and the Zionist regime," Ghalibaf said.

Referring to the magnificent funeral of the martyrs of the resistance, Ghalibaf "it clearly showed the spirit and greatness of Nasrallah and the resistance."

The Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament, Nabih Berri, for his part, thanked Ghalibaf and the Iranian delegation for their presence at the funeral of the martyrs of the resistance, saying that he was devastated by the loss of Nasrallah.

Berri described the funeral in Beirut as enormous, estimating that over 1.2 million people took part in the event.

The Lebanese speaker said that the funeral showed the deep connection between the people and the resistance. "The resistance is an integral part of Lebanon, and the Lebanese people are grateful to those who defended them against ISIL and the Zionist regime."

"In a trilateral meeting with the President and Prime Minister, I emphasized that everyone has to be careful not to make any statements that ignore the use of every means should to secure Lebanon's rights and force the Israeli enemy to retreat. The Prime Minister asked what you meant by means, and I replied, the resistance."

"If the Arabs had learned from Hamas and followed the resistance, we would be much better off. Now the Egyptians also believe that the Trump plan is not feasible and that the residents of Gaza should not be relocated to their country,"

"As Imam Musa Sadr once said, the best way to create national unity is through resistance," the Lebanese parliament speaker further asserted.

