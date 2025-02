TEHRAN, Feb. 24 (MNA) – The commemoration ceremony of the resistance leaders martyrs Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah and Seyyed Hashem Safieddine was held at Tehran's Mosalla Congregational Prayers Site on Sunday.

The memorial ceremony was attended by Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami and President Masoud Pezeshkian.