Iran blasts violation of Lebanon's sovereignty by Zionists

Israeli fighter jets flew low over Beirut during the funeral of Hezbollah's former leader Martyr Hassan Nasrallah on Sunday, sparking tens of thousands of mourners chanting anti-Israel and anti-America slogans at the ceremony.

In reaction, the spokesman of the Iranian foreign ministry Esmaeil Baghaei condemned the Tel Aviv regime in a post on X on Sunday evening saying that "The Israeli regime displayed a new level of barbarism and rebellion today; the Zionist regime's fighter jets twice flew at very low altitude over the stadium where the funeral of the martyrs Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah and Seyyed Hashem Safieddine took place, in order to intimidate hundreds of thousands of Lebanese and non-Lebanese mourners who had gathered to pay their respects to their martyred heroes. What a false dream!"

"This action is not only a gross violation of Lebanon's territorial integrity and national sovereignty; it is also considered an example of terrorism and should be condemned by the United Nations Security Council," Baghaei added.

MNA