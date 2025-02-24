Developing Iran-Lebanon ties needed to confront Zionists

He made the remarks in a meeting with Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam in Beirut on Monday, emphasizing that expanding bilateral relations between Tehran and Beirut is essential in a situation that heinous crimes of the Zionist regime in Lebanon and Gaza still continue.

Iran always wants stability, peace and security for Lebanon, Ghalibaf underlined.

Islamic Republic of Iran provides all-out support wherever there is a consensus between government, nation, and the resistance, Iranian parliament speaker stressed.

Lebanese prime minister, for his part, stated that preserving the ideals of Palestine is the main factor of stability in the region.

Lebanon faces many challenges, including economic and social challenges resulting from Israeli aggression in Lebanon and the region, especially since the Israeli regime is still present in some areas and villages, Nawaf Salam noted.

The recent cancellation of flights between Beirut and Tehran happened due to the significance of provision of security of airports in Lebanon, he said, adding that "We have instructed the Lebanese Foreign Minister to work with your Foreign Minister to resolve the issue of resuming civilian flights."

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf visited the Lebanese capital of Beirut on Sunday to participate in the funeral ceremonies for martyrs of the resistance movement Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah and Seyyed Hashem Safieddin."

