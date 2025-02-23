Symbolic funeral ceremony for Nasrallah held in Tehran

Concurrent with the funeral ceremony of former Lebanon’s Hezbollah Chief Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah and Executive Council Chief Seyyed Hashem Safieddine, which was held in Beirut on Sunday, the memorial service will be held at the holy shrines, congregational prayers sites.

Former Hezbollah Chief Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah was martyred on September 27, 2024 when Israeli warplanes attacked and dropped 80 tons of bunker-busting bombs on the southern suburbs of Beirut.

Similar events were held across Iran on Sunday concurrent with the massive funeral ceremony in Beirut.

MNA