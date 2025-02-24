Resistance leaders’ funeral 'lasting epic' in history of WA

On Sunday, massive crowds from various regions of Lebanon and around the world converged in Beirut to attend the historic funeral procession for Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the late leader of the Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement, and his deputy and appointed successor Sayyed Hashem Safieddine.

“The ceremony was the symbol of the Lebanese people’s gratitude towards the resistance leader,” Bagheri said in an address to a national conference on the Sacred Defense on Monday, Pres TV reported.

He added that the “unparalleled epic” of the two Hezbollah icons’ funeral reflected their greatness in establishing and developing the anti-Zionist resistance and shaping the “heroic Hezbollah.”

“The funeral ceremony in Beirut symbolizes the gratitude of the Lebanese people, and the ceremonies throughout Iran represent the appreciation of the Iranian nation for these noble individuals,” the top Iranian general remarked.

Bagheri added that the ceremonies also served as a basis for the development of the resistance ideology in the Muslim world.

In a message that was read out during the funeral ceremonies of the two Hezbollah martyrs, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei warned the enemy that the enduring resistance against oppression and arrogance will continue until it achieves its ultimate objective.

MNA