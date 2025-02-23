Funeral procession held in Kargil to honor martyr Nasrallah

The event witnessed an overwhelming participation from the community, including women and children, who gathered to pay homage to the martyrs through heartfelt recitations of supplications and prayers.

The procession began at the historic Jamia Masjid, Kargil, and proceeded through prominent landmarks such as Lal Chowk and Khomeini Chowk, culminating at Hussaini Park. The streets resonated with the voices of mourners, who recited nohas commemorating the martyrdom of the Axis of Resistance and its enduring struggle against oppression.

Senior Guardian Council member Al-Haj Asgar Ali Karbalai addressed the gathering, emphasizing the profound sacrifices made by the martyrs of the Axis of Resistance. He highlighted their unwavering commitment to justice and their role in defending the oppressed against tyranny.

Chairman of the Guardian Council, Hojjat-ul Islam Sheikh Mohammad Mohaqqiq underscored the significance of the Axis of Resistance in the global struggle for justice and freedom. He called for unity and resilience in the face of ongoing challenges, particularly the atrocities committed by Israel and its allies against the innocent people of Palestine.

The symbolic funeral concluded with the recitation of Dua-e-Imam Zamana (atf) and Dua-e-Inqilab, invoking divine blessings and the hastening of global justice. The gathering raised powerful slogans condemning the violence and oppression faced by the Palestinian people and reaffirming their commitment to the cause of the oppressed worldwide.

Vice Chairman Hojjat-ul Islam Sheikh Hasnaian Rizwani expressed gratitude to various entities, including the District Administration, departments, and media houses, for their assistance in organizing a symbolic program. Such acknowledgments are common in public events, where organizers recognize the contributions of different stakeholders who played a role in ensuring the success of the program.

MNA