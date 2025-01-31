EAEU respects digital sovereignty of its members states

The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) continues to adhere to the principles of compatibility, synchronization and integration, which do not affect the digital sovereignty of its members states, the press service of the Eurasian Economic Commission reported.

"The EAEU continues to adhere to the principles of compatibility, synchronization and integration, which do not affect the digital sovereignty of the member states. This allows us to link the best country digital solutions with the possibility of their further development," the report says. The report was based on the speech Chairman of the EEC Board Bakytzhan Sagintayev delivered at the plenary session of the Digital Almaty 2025 digital forum.

As the head of the EEC Board noted, the commission's efforts are focused on the implementation of the Digital Union concept (aimed at integrating digitalization processes in the Eurasian Economic Union).

"Today, the integrated information system of the EAEU is functioning, which is the technological foundation for the Digital Union, its consistent development leads to the formation of a supranational infrastructure. This allows five different systems to be in one ecosystem," he said.

According to the press service of the EEC, the technological solutions of the integrated information system currently ensure seamless interaction of national digital platforms. As a result, cross-border services can be provided in a trusted and secure environment.

The Chairman of the EEC Board also reported that today one can talk about full-scale interstate electronic G2G, B2G and C2G interaction. This became possible due to the launch of a secure data transmission network.

The press service of the EEC also noted that there is a high demand from the population of the union states for the digitalization of other procedures and documents, since improving the quality of life of people is a priority area of digitalization in the EAEU.

MP/