President vows to facilitate free trade

On Friday, February 21, 2025, President Pezeshkian visited the Eurasia Expo 2025 in Tehran and stated that he was determined to facilitate free trade.

Economic ties provide security for Iran and other countries of the region, he said, adding that the development of monetary and banking ties among Eurasian Economic Union members will accelerate and facilitate this process.

The third Eurasia Expo 2025 is currently underway at the Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds. The event aims to bolster trade and economic cooperation among Eurasian countries and beyond, featuring participation from over 100 Iranian companies and business delegations from Russia, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Belarus. This expo is a key trade and economic event that fosters collaboration and partnerships among participating countries.

