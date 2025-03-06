  1. Economy
Mar 6, 2025, 2:54 PM

Iran’s exports to EAEU member states up 22% in 10 months

Iran’s exports to EAEU member states up 22% in 10 months

TEHRAN, Mar. 06 (MNA) –An official at the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) says Iran non-oil exports to Eurasian Economic Organization (EAEU)’s member states registered a 22% growth in first 10 months of the current Iranian calendar year.

Director General of Central Asia, Caucasus and Russia Office of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) Akbar Godari stated that the country’s export of non-oil products to the member states of the union between March 21, 2024 and January 20, 2025 showed a 22 percent growth, compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

He added that Iran exported $1.631 billion worth of non-oil goods to the member states of the union from March 21, 2024 to January 20, 2025.

Godari put the value of non-oil goods exported from Iran to the member states of the union between March 21, 2023 and January 20, 2024 at $1.338 billion.

In this period, Iran imported $1.274 billion worth of non-oil products from EAEU member states, showing a 2 percent decline compared to the same period last year, he added.

Russia and the Republic of Armenia accounted for Iran’s major export target markets in this period, he said, adding that Iran exported $889 million worth of non-oil goods to the Russian Federation between March 21, 2024 and January 20, 2025.

MA/IRN85767499

News ID 229319
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News