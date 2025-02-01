  1. Economy
Feb 1, 2025, 3:16 PM

Armenia supports expansion of Iran's ties with EEU: PM

TEHRAN, Feb. 01 (MNA) – Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said that Armenia supports the development of relations between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union.

He made the remarks in a press conference in Yerevan on Friday, according to TASS.

"We have supported and continue to support the development and deepening of relations between Iran and the EEU."

Pashinyan also emphasized that the former Iranian president had attended the organization's meeting in Yerevan in 2019 at his invitation.

The TASS report added that the EEU member states have completed all the necessary steps to implement the free trade agreement with Iran.

The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU or EEU) is an economic union of five post-Soviet states located in Eurasia. The EAEU has an integrated single market. Iran recently bacame an observer state.

MNA

News ID 227734

