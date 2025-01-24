  1. Economy
Iran’s non-oil exports up 18% in 10 months: Economy minister

TEHRAN, Jan. 24 (MNA) – Iran’s Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance Abdolnasser Hemmati says Iran’s export of non-oil commodities in the first 10 months of the current Iranian calendar year (started March 21, 2024) registered a 18% growth.

According to the latest statistics of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), the country’s non-oil exports value between March 21, 2024 to January 22, 2025 reached $47.8 billion, showing an 18 percent growth compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Turning to the products imported into the country, Hemmati stated that $56 billion worth of non-oil goods was imported into the country, registering only a three percent growth compared to the same period last year.

In this period, $6.3 billion worth of gold was imported into the country, the minister noted.

He put the surplus Iran’s balance of trade (oil and non-oil) at more than $28 billion.

