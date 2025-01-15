67k tons of dairies exported from Iran Mazandaran in 9 months

Observer of Customs Office of Mazandaran province Amir Jamshidi stated that 67,865 tons of dairy products, valued at $94.967 million, were exported from this province between March 21 and December 22, 2024, showing a three percent growth in value compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

The dairy products were exported from the customs offices of this northern province to the other countries including Russia, the United Arab Emirates, Kazakhstan, Turkey, Canada, Pakistan, Republic of Azerbaijan, China and Thailand, Jamshidi underlined.

He went on to say that 538,000 tons of dairy products, valued at more than $808 million, were exported from the country between March 21 and December 21, 2024, showing a 13 and 12 percent growth in weight and value, respectively compared to the same period last year.

Fresh milk, infant formula, cheese, whey, cream, butter, sour yogurt, yogurt, etc. were of the main products exported from this northern province to the 26 countries of the world, he added.

