Iran Mazandaran exports 1 million tons of mineral in 9 months

Observer of Customs Offices of Mazandaran province Amir Jamshidi stated that 1.101 million tons of minerals were exported from this northern province overseas between March 21 and December 22, 2024.

Cement, clinker, types of salts, gypsum, barite stone and fluorite, etc., valued at over $33.18 million, were of the main minerals exported from Mazandaran province’s customs offices to other countries, he added.

The four countries including Kazakhstan, Iraq, Russia, Turkmenistan, and Kazakhstan were of the main destinations for minerals exported from the provincial customs offices, he emphasized.

Some 16.190 million tons of minerals, valued at more than $476 million, were exported from the country in this period, Jamshidi noted.

