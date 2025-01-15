  1. Economy
Jan 15, 2025, 11:59 PM

Observer:

Iran Mazandaran exports 1 million tons of mineral in 9 months

Iran Mazandaran exports 1 million tons of mineral in 9 months

TEHRAN, Jan. 15 (MNA) – As official at Customs Office of Mazandaran province says over one million tons of minerals, valued at $33 million, were exported from this northern province in the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year.

Observer of Customs Offices of Mazandaran province Amir Jamshidi stated that 1.101 million tons of minerals were exported from this northern province overseas between March 21 and December 22, 2024.

Cement, clinker, types of salts, gypsum, barite stone and fluorite, etc., valued at over $33.18 million, were of the main minerals exported from Mazandaran province’s customs offices to other countries, he added.

The four countries including Kazakhstan, Iraq, Russia, Turkmenistan, and Kazakhstan were of the main destinations for minerals exported from the provincial customs offices, he emphasized.

Some 16.190 million tons of minerals, valued at more than $476 million, were exported from the country in this period, Jamshidi noted.

MA/6347578

News ID 226916
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News