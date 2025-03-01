Iran’s foreign trade hits $117 billion in 11 months: IRICA

Foroud Askari, who is also the deputy minister of economy, stated that the country’s non-oil foreign trade registered an 11.2 percent growth compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

He put the country’s volume of non-oil trade in the first 11 months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2024 to February 20, 2025) at 176.102 million tons, showing a 9.2 percent growth compared to the same period last year.

Of total $53.376 billion worth of non-oil trade of the country (with export of oil, electricity, technical and engineering services excluded), $63.606 billion of which was related to the products imported into the country in this period, the rate of which showed a 19 and 5.6 percent growth in weight and value, respectively.

He went on to say that Iran exported $6.6 billion, $3.3 billion and $2.1 billion worth of natural gas, liquefied propane and methanol overseas, respectively.

