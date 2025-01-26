Iran’s Markazi prov. exports $1.3 billion goods in 10 months

Speaking during his visit to the customs departments of Markazi province, Mehdi Zandiehvakili stated that the provincial export of non-oil commodities registered a considerable growth between March 21, 2024 to January 22, 2025, showing a 25 percent growth in weight and value, respectively compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

It is predicted that exports of non-oil goods from this province between March 21, 2024 and January 22, 2025 will reach from $1.3 billion to $1.5 billion by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (to end March 20, 2025).

With the planning made, Markazi province will be turned into the pioneering provinces in the country in terms of export of non-oil commodities, the governor general added.

MA/6359074