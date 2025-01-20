Iran’s non-oil exports to Europe up 5% in 11 months

The volume of trade value exchanged between Iran and the European Union from January to November 2024 stood at €4.150 billion, showing a three percent decline compared to the same period last year, the report added.

The value of trade exchanged between Iran and European Union in November 2024 hit €377 million, the rate of which reached €467 million in November 2023, Eurostat noted.

According to the report, Germany is Iran’s first trade partner in Europe, followed by Italy, the Netherlands and Belgium.

