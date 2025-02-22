Iran’s non-oil exports increase by 18% in 10 months: IRICA

Iran’s export of non-oil commodities saw an 18% rise in the first 10 months of the current Iranian calendar year (starting on March 20, 2024), an official says.

Foroud Asgari, the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), made the remarks in Abadan in southwest Iran on Friday.

The value of the country’s non-oil exports in the mentioned period reached $47 billion, showing an 18% surge compared to the same period last year, he said.

The Islamic Republic imported $56 billion worth of non-oil goods, the official said.

Over the past 10 months, 19.2 million metric tons of goods worth $6.2 billion were exported from the southwestern province of Khuzestan, he added.

MA/IRN