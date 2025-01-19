Iran’s exports of farmed caviar up 112% in 9-month period

Director General of Stock Enhancement and Conservation of Aquatic Genetic Resources of Iranian Fisheries Organization Nasser Karamirad stated that 5.346 tons of farmed caviar, valued at $3.2 million, were exported from the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) to 28 countries of between March 21 and December 22, 2024, showing a 112 percent growth compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

In that period, the farmed caviar product was exported from Iran to the countries including the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar and Belgium, Karamirad added.

He went on to say that 4.784 tons of farmed caviar was exported from the country overseas in past year (ended March 20, 2024).

Karamirad put the number of the units earmarked for farmed caviar in the country in the first six months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21 to September 21, 2024) at 304.

The provinces of Gilan, Mazandaran and Fars were of the leading provinces in the country in the field of production of farmed caviar, he added.

