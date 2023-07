“The number of caviar farms in the country increased from 16 to 20 from fiscal 2012-13 to fiscal 2021-22 to 195 farms in 22 provinces of Iran in fiscal 2022-23, of which 145-150 have undertaken mass production,” Nasser Karami-Rad was also quoted as saying by ILNA.

The major importers of Iranian caviar are EU countries, as well as China, Vietnam, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Australia, Kuwait, UAE, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Lebanon, etc.

MNA/PR