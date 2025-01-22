Iranian VP travels UAE to discuss environmental issues

An Iranian delegation headed by “Shina Ansari”, the Vice President of Iran and the head of the country’s Department of Environment (DoE) has traveled to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and was warmly received by Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment at the airport.

In addition to her Emirati counterpart, Ansari was welcomed at the airport by Iran’s ambassador to Abu Dhabi and the UAE ambassador to Tehran, according to a statement by the Iranian Embassy in Abu Dhabi,

The trip of Iranian delegation was made in response to an official invitation extended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE vice president and deputy prime minister.

The two sides discussed a diverse range of topics including environmental issues, and strengthening ways to increase regional cooperation on tackling shared environmental challenges, including dust storms, and also to exchange scientific experiences.

Ansari is scheduled to meet with the UAE Vice President, the Minister of Environment, and some other relevant officials during the trip, according to the Iranian Embassy in the UAE.

