Iran’s annual production of caviar rises by 17%

TEHRAN, Jul. 08 (MNA) – Iran’s caviar production increased by 17%, rising from 21.6 to 25.1 metric tons (mt) in the past Iranian year (March 21, 2024, to March 20, 2025), according to a senior official at the Iran Fisheries Organization.

Karami-Rad said on Tuesday that Iran aims to boost production to over 140 mt of caviar in the near future.

He noted that the government views fish farming as a highly profitable sector and has developed investment plans to attract funding for further expansion.

Approximately 7.5 mt of caviar were exported through Iranian customs, with additional quantities taken abroad by travelers, he added.

