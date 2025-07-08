Iran’s annual production of caviar rises by 17%

Karami-Rad said on Tuesday that Iran aims to boost production to over 140 mt of caviar in the near future.

He noted that the government views fish farming as a highly profitable sector and has developed investment plans to attract funding for further expansion.

Approximately 7.5 mt of caviar were exported through Iranian customs, with additional quantities taken abroad by travelers, he added.

said on Tuesday that Iran aims to boost production to over 140 mt of caviar in the near future.

He noted that the government views fish farming as a highly profitable sector and has developed investment plans to attract funding for further expansion.

Approximately 7.5 mt of caviar were exported through Iranian customs, with additional quantities taken abroad by travelers, he added.

MNA