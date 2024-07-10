Iran’s export of aquatics up 40% in Q1: Official

The director general of the Iranian Ministry of Agriculture's Office of Quality Improvement, Processing, and Aquatic Market pointed out that the export of aquatics and fishery products significantly increased in the first quarter of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21 to June 22, 2024) compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Abbas Mokhtari added that more than 52,000 tons of fishery products, valued at $93.1 million, were exported from the country between March 21 to June 22, 2023.

More than 73,000 tons of fishery products, valued at $121.4 million, were exported from the country in the first quarter of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21 to June 22, 2024), he continued.

As regards the exports of caviar, Mokhtari stated that 1,353 kg of high quality caviar, valued at $721,000, were exported from the country in the year of 1403, showing a 41 percent growth compared to the same period last year.

