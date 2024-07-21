  1. Economy
Iran exports over 4 tons of caviar to 38 countries: official

Iran exports over 4 tons of caviar to 38 countries: official

TEHRAN, Jul. 21 (MNA) – An official at the Iran Fisheries Organization (IFO) said that more than four tons of caviar were exported from the country in the previous Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2023 to March 19, 2024).

The director general of stock enhancement and conservation of aquatic genetic resources department at the Iran Fisheries Organization (IFO) pointed to the high welcome of Iranian caviar overseas and added that about 4.7 tons of caviar, valued at $3.2 million, were exported to 38 countries in the world in this period.

Nasser Karami-Rad put the volume of caviar produced in Iran last year at 21 tons and it is predicted that the caviar production will reach 25 tons by the end of the current year (to end March 21, 2025).

It is also predicted that 100 tons of caviar will be produced in the country within the next 10 years, he added.

July 18 is named after the World Caviar Day in many countries in the world.

