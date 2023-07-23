Iran, Malaysia sign MoU in agricultural sector

The MoU was signed in the meeting between Iran’s Deputy Minister of Agriculture Seyed Mojtaba Khayyam Nekouei and Minister of Agriculture and Food Security of Malaysia Mohamad Sabu on Sunday.

In the meeting, the two sides discussed the development and deepening of bilateral relations in the field of agriculture and the transfer of technology.

An MoU was also signed between the two countries about joint educational and research cooperation.

The establishment of a joint research center for tropical fruits, the exchange of genetic resources of these fruits, and providing opportunities for joint research in the fields of watershed management, aquaculture, horticulture, irrigation, and plant conservation were among the most important topics in this cooperation document.

According to the Iranian deputy minister, Malaysia has a demand for many fruits such as apples, kiwis, oranges, and mandarins, and Iran can export these products to the Southeast Asian country.

Mohamad Sabu, for his part, said that Malaysia should use Iran's experience and technical knowledge in various fields, especially in poultry and caviar farming as well as growing rice hydroponically.

"Within the framework of this agreement, we should expand the scope of agricultural trade and the buying and selling of agricultural products," he added.

