Iran’s Khuzestan non-oil exports up 43% in 9-month period

Observer of Customs Offices of Khuzestan province Behrouz Ghareh-Beygi stated that 18.212 million tons of non-oil products, valued at $6.16 billion, were exported from Khuzestan province between March 21 and December 20, 2024, registering a 22 percent and 43 percent growth in weight and value, respectively compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

He pointed to the imports of products and noted that 12.295 million tons of goods, valued at $6.464 billion, were imported into the customs offices of this southern province from March 21 to December 22, 2024, showing an 8 percent and 4 percent growth in value and weight, respectively compared to the same period last year.

MA/6331017