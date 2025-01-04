  1. Economy
Iran’s non-oil exports to Europe up 6% in 10 months: Eurostat

TEHRAN, Jan. 04 (MNA) – Iran’s export of non-oil goods to the European Union from January to October 2024 has registered a six percent growth compared to last year’s corresponding period.

Although the trade exchange volume between Iran and the European Union has decreased by one percent from January to October 2024, Iran’s exports to the member states of the union have shown a six percent increase, the Statistical Office of the European Union (Eurostat) reported.

According to the report, Iran and EU member states exchanged €3.770 billion worth of products between January and October 2024, registering a one percent decrease compared to the same period last year. 

Member states of the European Union exported more than €300 million worth of non-oil products to Iran between January and October 2024, indicating a 2 percent decline compared to the same period last year.

Iran’s export of non-oil products to the EU member states in this period registered a six percent growth, reaching from €654 million in 2023 to €695 million in 2024.

Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, and France were Iran’s first to fifth trade partners between January and October 2024, the report added. 

